Melorra opens two more experience centres in Delhi, Bhopal

Online jewellery startup Melorra on Monday said it has launched two new age digital experience centres, one each in Delhi and Bhopal.With this, there are six centres in Bengaluru, DelhiNCR and Bhopal at present.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 14:48 IST
Online jewellery startup Melorra on Monday said it has launched two new age digital experience centres, one each in Delhi and Bhopal.

With this, there are six centres in Bengaluru, Delhi/NCR and Bhopal at present. The company aims to open 350 more across the country.

Melorra, in a statement, said it aims to enhance customer's sense of touch, feel and trial of the jewellery through these experience centres.

The company offers jewellery at affordable rates starting from Rs 3,500. The brand launches 75 designs every Friday inspired by global fashion trends. Speaking about the centres, Melorra Founder and CEO Saroja Yeramilli said: "We are extremely happy to announce the launch of our fourth experience centre in Delhi and first in Bhopal.'' Since inception in 2016, Melorra said it has delivered to over 2,500 towns in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

