Left Menu

Waaree supplied 2.81 MW Solar Modules to M/s. Velan Electrical

MUMBAI, India, June 21, 2021 PRNewswire -- Waaree Energies, Indias largest solar module manufacturer, has Supplied 335 Wp Poly Solar modules for a project developed by Velan Electrical.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 14:58 IST
Waaree supplied 2.81 MW Solar Modules to M/s. Velan Electrical
  • Country:
  • India

MUMBAI, India, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waaree Energies, India's largest solar module manufacturer, has Supplied 335 Wp Poly Solar modules for a project developed by Velan Electrical. The size of the project is 2.81 MW located at Vembur, Thoothukudi district, Tamil Nadu. Waaree has supplied 2.81 MW of solar modules for this prestigious project. The project was Commissioned in June 2021.

With more than 140 tests performed at various stages of manufacturing, Waaree maintains its quality above global standards. Waaree is perceived by customers as the premium module supplier & has already supplied near to 3.5 GW of solar panels till date globally, and commissioned over 600 MW of solar EPC projects in India.

Waaree serves over 5000 customers globally which illustrates the trust gained by the company over a period of 32 years of its existence. Waaree currently has India's largest Solar Sales and service network, with over 375 franchisees globally.

Waaree solar modules are exported in more than 68 countries including USA, UK, Europe, Italy and Africa. Waaree Energies is planning to further expand its footprint with 1000 franchises by the end of 2021. Waaree aims to bridge the ever growing demand - supply gap of electricity, by making solar accessible to all and inch towards a viable indigenous ecosystem.

About Waaree Energies Waaree Energies Ltd. is the flagship company of Waaree Group, and has the country's largest Solar PV Module manufacturing capacity of 2 GW. In addition, it is one of leading players in India in EPC services, project development, rooftop solutions, solar water pumps, and as an Independent Power Producer. Waaree has its presence in over 375+ locations nationally and 68 countries globally.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197503/Waaree_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Arnautovic starting vs Ukraine as Austria seek first knockout spot

Soccer-Arnautovic starting vs Ukraine as Austria seek first knockout spot

 Romania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021