Left Menu

Spain's Economy Minister hopes Caixabank and unions to agree on layoffs

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 21-06-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 15:38 IST
Spain's Economy Minister hopes Caixabank and unions to agree on layoffs
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's Economy Minister Nadia Calvino on Monday said she hoped Caixabank and unions will reach an agreement regarding layoff negotiations.

In April, Caixabank said it was planning to cut 8,291 jobs, one of the largest in Spanish history, though it later offered to bring that number down to around 7,605, to adapt to a client shift towards online banking.

Comisiones Obreras, Spain's largest union in the financial sector, has called its staff to hold one-day-strike on Tuesday against the bank's plans and to also hold protests in 30 Spanish cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Arnautovic starting vs Ukraine as Austria seek first knockout spot

Soccer-Arnautovic starting vs Ukraine as Austria seek first knockout spot

 Romania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021