Brain-dead man gives life to two persons

A 27-year-old man declared brain-dead after meeting with an accident in Salem, has given new lease of life to two individuals in Chennai, MGM Healthcare said on Monday.

The patient, hailing from Salem, suffered a traumatic brain injury in the road accident and was admitted to a private hospital there.

He was declared brain-dead by doctors at that hospital.

After his family agreed to donate his organs, the heart and lungs were airlifted to Chennai from Salem, said a press release from MGM Healthcare.

The organs were then transplanted in two critically ill patients at MGM Healthcare here and their condition was stable, the release said.

