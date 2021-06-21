Left Menu

Brain-dead man gives life to two persons

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-06-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 15:52 IST
Brain-dead man gives life to two persons
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old man declared brain-dead after meeting with an accident in Salem, has given new lease of life to two individuals in Chennai, MGM Healthcare said on Monday.

The patient, hailing from Salem, suffered a traumatic brain injury in the road accident and was admitted to a private hospital there.

He was declared brain-dead by doctors at that hospital.

After his family agreed to donate his organs, the heart and lungs were airlifted to Chennai from Salem, said a press release from MGM Healthcare.

The organs were then transplanted in two critically ill patients at MGM Healthcare here and their condition was stable, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021