UP: 1 killed, 9 injured in road accident

A 42-year-old man was killed and nine others seriously injured when their jeep rammed into a tree here, police said on Monday. The condition of eight of the nine injured is stated to be very critical, they said.

The injured have been admitted to a government hospital, police said. A speeding jeep collided with a tree after hitting an electric pole near Mukera village on Kartal road on Monday killing Pappu on the spot and injuring nine others, SHO, Naraini Kotwali, Savita Srivastava said.

The victims were returning home after attending a marriage at Tedhi Purwa village in Chhatarpur district of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh when the accident occurred, police added.

