Maha: 50 kg sandalwood worth Rs 1.25 lakh seized

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 21-06-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 16:48 IST
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were held allegedly with 50 kilograms of sandalwood worth Rs 1.25 lakh in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, police said on Monday.

A check of vehicles was underway between 10 pm on Sunday and 5 am on Monday when the seizure was made from a goods carrier, an official said.

A case has been registered against Ghaus Khan Pathan and Zakir Khan Pathan and further probe into this network was underway, the Soyegaon police station official said,

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

