PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-06-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 16:54 IST
The Ascott Ltd unveils spl offer targeting vaccinated individuals
Chennai, Jun 21 (PTI): Hospitality service provider The Ascott Ltd, a wholly owned unit of CapitaLand, has introduced 'freedom offer' package for guests who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the company said on Monday.

Through the special package, vaccinated guests would receive special rates with all meals inclusive and earn double Ascott Star Rewards points during their stay at the properties of Ascott Ltd in Chennai.

''Throughout the 2020 lockdown and up until today, our properties have remained operational. Our staff have worked tirelessly on the frontlines and to ensure their safety, we had organised vaccinations for our staff across our properties,'' company area general manager Supriya Malhotra said.

''The aim of this special offer is not only to boost the vaccination drive among residents of Chennai but also an opportunity for Ascott to show its appreciation to those who have already received their shots,'' Malhotra said.

The company introduced Rs 3,999 plus taxes for two people staying in a deluxe studio apartment at the Citadines OMR Chennai facility and Rs 4,999 plus taxes for the stay of two people in the studio executive category in Somerset Greenways Chennai property.

The rates include pre-packed breakfast, lunch and dinner served in the apartment and guests who have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccines are eligible to avail the offer.

The guests should present proof of their vaccinations upon check-in at the respective properties.

The Ascott Ltd has more than 70,000 operating units and over 50,000 units are under development making a total of about 1.20 lakh units in about 770 properties.

It has a presence in over 190 cities across 30 countries, the statement added.PTI VIJ SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

