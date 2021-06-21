Elara Technologies Ranked 13th Among Best Companies to Work for in India

Elara owns leading realty portals - Housing.com, Makaan.com & PropTiger.com Delhi | NCR | Gurugram, Haryana, India (NewsVoir) India’s only full stack real estate technology firm Elara Technologies, has been ranked 13th among the 100 best companies to work for in India, according to the findings of the annual survey by the Great Place to Work® Institute and The Economic Times. The company also ranked among India’s best workplaces in the e-commerce category. Elara, which owns industry leading digital real estate portals - Housing.com, Makaan.com & PropTiger.com, has been recognized for its unique organizational culture and has excelled on the five dimensions essential for building a ‘high trust, high performance’ culture. Commenting on the achievement, Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com, Makaan.com & PropTiger.com, said, “This acknowledgment is a testimony to the fact that our efforts, as a business that puts employee well-being and customer satisfaction at the very core of its policy formation, are moving in the right direction. It also speaks volumes about our continuing efforts to deliver a consistent, superlative employee experience.” The company’s initiatives centered around its employees that includes global best practices, extensive training modules and superior employee benefits, along with a special focus on employee care during the pandemic, contributed significantly to the company’s strong performance on the list. The survey places Elara Technologies among an elite group of 50 companies chosen from over 850+ organisations across 20+ industry sectors that provide employees a fun, challenging and learning environment at work. Elara Technologies, which is India’s only full-stack real estate platform, was ranked 95th in the list in 2017, and 34th in 2019 by the Great Place to Work® Institute. Using an objective methodology of assessing workplace culture, the Great Place to Work® Institute benchmarked the surveyed companies according to two key parameters that measure employee experience and people practices. Rohit Hasteer, Group CHRO, Housing.com, Makaan.com & PropTiger.com, said, “Winning a place on this coveted list is a strong affirmation of the trust and confidence that our people repose in us. At Elara, people have always been at the core of our strategy, and this belief has driven us to work tirelessly each day, to build a great work culture that is enabling, fulfilling and above all, caring.” “We strive to promote growth, innovation and collaborative teamwork, and ensure that our people get ample opportunities to grow and have impactful careers. Our high rank is an attestation to our ‘people-first’ approach, despite a tough year, and a reiteration of our commitment towards creating a happy workplace,” Mr. Hasteer added. Over the years, Elara Technologies has striven to build an organisation on the fundamentals of trust, transparency & expertise and it has emerged as one of the most preferred employers in the country. Being a hybrid organization that brings the worlds of real estate and internet technology together, the company has designed customized and robust programs to keep employees at the leading edge of an ever-changing environment. About Elara Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Singapore-based technology services company, Elara Technologies Pte. Ltd., Co-founded by Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, is the country’s only full stack real estate technology platform that owns Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger.com. Elara Technologies is controlled by Australia-based Real Estate Australia (REA) Group Limited. In October 2020 Elara announced that REA Group Ltd. (ASX: REA) of Australia, has acquired a controlling stake in Elara Technologies Pte. Ltd. REA is a multinational digital advertising business specialising in property. REA Group operates Australia’s leading residential and commercial property websites - realestate.com.au and realcommercial.com.au and owns leading portals in many Asian countries. Elara is the only player in India that offers a full range of services in the real estate space, assisting consumers through their entire home seeking journey all the way from initial search and discovery to financing to the final step of transaction closure. It offers advertising and listings products to real estate developers and agents, exclusive sales and marketing solutions to builders, data and content services, and personalised search, virtual viewing, site visits, negotiations, home loans and post-sales services to consumers for both buying and renting. Elara has a national presence with 14 offices across India. It’s corporate office is located in Gurugram, Haryana. Housing.com Founded in 2012, Housing.com is India’s most innovative real estate advertising platform for homeowners, landlords, developers, and real estate brokers. The company offers the largest selection of verified listings for new homes, resale homes, rentals, and co-living spaces in India through a trained team of data collectors, analysts, and auditors. Backed by strong research and analytics, the company’s experts provide comprehensive real estate services that cover advertising and marketing, sales solutions for real estate developers, personalised search, virtual viewing, AR&VR content, home loans, end-to-end transaction services and post-transaction services to consumers for both buying and renting. PropTiger.com PropTiger.com is India’s leading digital real estate advisory firm offering a one-stop platform for buying residential real estate. Founded in 2011 with the goal to help people buy their dream homes, PropTiger.com leverages the power of information and the organisation’s deep-rooted understanding of the real estate sector to bring simplicity, transparency and trust in the home buying process. PropTiger.com helps home-buyers through the entire home-buying process through a mix of technology-enabled tools as well as on-ground support. The company offers researched information about various localities and properties and provides guidance on matters pertaining to legal paperwork and loan assistance to successfully fulfil a transaction. Makaan.com Makaan.com was acquired by Elara in May 2015, with a vision to establish a true ''marketplace'' in real estate. With consumer ratings on more than 30,000 sellers, credible listings data and real-time intelligence on property search, Makaan.com has quickly emerged as the preferred partner for consumers looking to rent, buy or sell a home. Makaan.com offers its online consumers maximum property options and has become one of the largest advertising platforms in online real estate in India with over one million residential properties listed across the country.

