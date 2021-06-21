MG Motor re-launches programme to offer certain doorstep services

Automaker MG Motor India on Monday said it has re-launched its programme to provide some basic car care services at the doorstep of its customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it has re-introduced 'MG CARE at Home' plan to offer select services through technicians, who are trained to follow all safety protocols, the company said in a statement.

The safe and contactless services at the customers' homes include car sanitisation and fumigation, general car check-up, and car dry wash in addition to minor repairs and fitments, it added.

''Our aim is to offer our customers the assurance and services at the comfort of their homes in the new normal. While social distancing and required norms are adhered to on-site, the staff undergoes an additional layer of the check prior to visiting the customers' homes,'' MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer and Senior Vice President Gaurav Gupta noted.

The initiative is in addition to various other contactless programmes introduced by the company like a voice-guided audio demonstration at dealerships and a digital suite of experiences for online car purchase, he added. Critical repairs and body shop work will however continue to be done at the automaker's service facilities, the company noted.

