Left Menu

MG Motor re-launches programme to offer certain doorstep services

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 17:25 IST
MG Motor re-launches programme to offer certain doorstep services
  • Country:
  • India

Automaker MG Motor India on Monday said it has re-launched its programme to provide some basic car care services at the doorstep of its customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it has re-introduced 'MG CARE at Home' plan to offer select services through technicians, who are trained to follow all safety protocols, the company said in a statement.

The safe and contactless services at the customers' homes include car sanitisation and fumigation, general car check-up, and car dry wash in addition to minor repairs and fitments, it added.

''Our aim is to offer our customers the assurance and services at the comfort of their homes in the new normal. While social distancing and required norms are adhered to on-site, the staff undergoes an additional layer of the check prior to visiting the customers' homes,'' MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer and Senior Vice President Gaurav Gupta noted.

The initiative is in addition to various other contactless programmes introduced by the company like a voice-guided audio demonstration at dealerships and a digital suite of experiences for online car purchase, he added. Critical repairs and body shop work will however continue to be done at the automaker's service facilities, the company noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021