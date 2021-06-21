Left Menu

CFTI transforming the healthcare scenario in rural Maharashtra

In an attempt of battling the second wave of COVID-19, the non-governmental organization Centre for Transforming India (CFTI) has been working towards making essentials and healthcare facilities available to the villages in rural Maharashtra.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 17:37 IST
CFTI transforming the healthcare scenario in rural Maharashtra
CFTI transforming the healthcare scenario in rural Maharashtra. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI/ThePRTree): In an attempt of battling the second wave of COVID-19, the non-governmental organisation Centre for Transforming India (CFTI) has been working towards making essentials and healthcare facilities available to the villages in rural Maharashtra. Channelising efforts in assisting the local medical fraternity in any way possible, CFTI donated 15 structures to the Intensive Care Units at the Raigad Civil Hospital; fully complemented with medical equipment.

With studies indicating that the third wave of the pandemic could pose a threat to children, five additional structures are pediatric ICU's - a first-of-its-kind in the district of Raigad; a foresight envisioned that can save lives. The team at CFTI has also helped put together COVID care centers equipped with an infrastructure comprising beds with oxygen supplies as well. Said Chitralekha Patil, Mentor Trustee of CFTI, "When we sensed the urgency of the situation and decided to step in, everyone, from the Health Minister of Maharashtra, Mr Rajesh Tope to the local civic authorities, as well as some truly benevolent corporate sponsors came forward to make our vision a reality. My heart swells with pride and gratitude as we hand over the ICU's to the hospital, this weekend."

The sentiment is echoed by Ashish Goel, Founder & CEO of Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd. "Depleted medical resources and lack of basic infrastructure has caused hundreds of people to lose their lives during the second wave. When we came to know that CFTI has been doing a lot of social work for the weaker and marginalized section of the society, we decided to support their initiative." This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021