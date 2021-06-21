Left Menu

The textiles ministry on Monday said it has celebrated the seventh International Day of Yoga and all officials joined the programme through video conference on account of the current pandemic situation.

The textiles ministry on Monday said it has celebrated the seventh International Day of Yoga and all officials joined the programme through video conference on account of the current pandemic situation. In a tweet, Textiles Minister Smriti Zubin Irani said: ''Theme 'Yoga for Wellness' is now more relevant than ever, let us adopt Yoga in our daily lives for overall mental and physical fitness''. ****************************** ibis hotels tie-up with Robin Hood Army to provide meals to less privileged * Global hospitality group Accor brand ibis on Monday said it has joined hands with volunteer-based organisation, 'The Robin Hood Army', to provide meals to the less privileged. Through this initiative, ibis aims to deliver over 5,000 meals every month across Delhi, Gurugram, Jaipur, Nashik, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, ibis said in a statement.

"These are exceptionally challenging times, but we feel confident that as a community, we can get through this together. As we continue to suffer from the deadly second wave of the pandemic, it is important that we support each other and the community. As a hospitality brand that prioritises the safety and wellbeing of its guests and employees, we are doing everything we can to support those who need us," ibis and ibis Styles India Director of Operations Sylvain Laroche added. ****************************** PazCare raises undisclosed amount from Bookmyshow founders, others *Employee Benefits and Insurtech platform PazCare on Monday announced that it has raised an undisclosed amount from Bookmyshow's founders Ashish Hemrajani and Parikshit Dar, private equity fund Truenorth partner Haresh Chawla, and Mindtickle's Mohit Garg and Deepak Diwakar.

This is the first external investment round for the company, which has signed up 70 companies since its incorporation last year, as per an official statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

