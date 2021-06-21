HCL appoints leadership team in South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan

Left Menu

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-06-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 18:06 IST
Corporate Officer Sanjay Gupta will lead these regions. Image Credit: ANI
HCL Technologies said on Monday that it has appointed country sales heads to drive and accelerate its presence in Asia. Joonho Moon, Terry Tai and Nguyen Ha Tuan will lead and drive growth in South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam respectively.

Prior to HCL, Moon spent more than two decades at Samsung SDS in various leadership positions in sales, business development, corporate marketing, and product strategy. Tai is an experienced co-founder, chief strategy officer of a start-up company and the head of sales and business development for about two decades in Taiwan's IT services industry. He brings a rich experience in cloud technology, artificial intelligence solutions, data storage technology and go-to-market strategy.

Tuan has 20 years of experience in the IT Industry. A thought leader and digital transformation practitioner in insurance, retail, banking and finance, public sector, and small- and medium-sized businesses, he has managed digital transformation, security, cloud computing and enterprise applications. Tuan comes to HCL from IBM. C Vijayakumar, CEO of HCL Technologies, said the company actively expanded its global footprint with its next-generation services and products.

South Korea is the highest rated country for innovation and leads in new digital technologies like as 5G and IoT. Taiwan is the nerve centre of the global semiconductor industry which is expected to exponentially grow in the coming decade, he said. Vietnam is one of the fastest growing digital economies and is transforming its society to leapfrog into a knowledge economy, "HCL will lean in with its industry leading engineering and R&D services into these markets."

These regions will be led by Sanjay Gupta who is a corporate officer at HCL Technologies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

