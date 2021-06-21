Left Menu

Biden set to meet with top U.S. financial regulators

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with the administration's full slate of financial regulators on Monday, where the White House expects the discussion to include climate change risks and increasing access to credit. A White House officials said the meeting participants will include Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu, as well as the heads of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

US President Joe Biden (File Photo)
A White House officials said the meeting participants will include Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu, as well as the heads of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The groups are the leading federal regulators of the banking industry and financial markets.

Biden will meet with the officials in the Oval Office at 1:45 p.m. Eastern (1745 GMT), the White House said in a daily schedule. They said the meeting will include "an update on the state of the country's financial system and institutions" and "cover regulatory priorities including climate-related financial risk and agency actions to promote financial inclusion and to responsibly increase access to credit."

