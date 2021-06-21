Left Menu

Domino’s partners Virender Sehwag’s Foundation to deliver free meals to COVID patients

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 18:18 IST
Jubilant FoodWorks, the master franchisee of Domino’s Pizza, on Monday said it has partnered with cricketer Virender Sehwag’s Foundation as a delivery partner to provide free meals to COVID-19 patients in Delhi-NCR. Under this initiative, Domino’s Safe Delivery Experts (SDE) are facilitating the Zero Contact Delivery of homemade food prepared and packaged by Virender Sehwag Foundation to COVID patients at home and in COVID care centres, JFL said in a statement.

Through this partnership, around 21,000 home-cooked meals have been delivered last month.

“We have engaged our fleet of delivery executives to double up as carriers to provide fresh home-cooked healthy food to people battling COVID, safely and hygienically using our Zero Contact Delivery,” a Jubilant FoodWorks spokesperson said.

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (JFL), part of Jubilant Bhartia Group, is India’s largest foodservice company operating 1,360 restaurants of Domino’s Pizza in 293 cities. Besides, it also has franchise rights of Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants and for ‘Popeyes’, an American multinational chain of fried chicken fast-food restaurants in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

