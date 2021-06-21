Left Menu

Five makeshift shops gutted in JK's Ramban

PTI | Banihal | Updated: 21-06-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 18:37 IST
Five makeshift shops gutted in JK's Ramban
  • Country:
  • India

Five makeshift shops were gutted in a blaze on Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Seri in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Fire broke out in one of the roadside tin-roofed shops around 5 am due to short circuit, Station House Officer (SHO) Ramban, Pardeep Sharma said.

He said police and fire service teams rushed to the spot and put off the fire well in time.

The shops destroyed in the blaze include an eatery and a tea stall, the officer said, adding three of the gutted shops have been closed for quite some time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021