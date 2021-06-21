Left Menu

BPCL begins diesel at doorstep service in Haryana

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 18:54 IST
BPCL begins diesel at doorstep service in Haryana
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has started doorstep delivery of diesel in Haryana for customers seeking fuel as low as 20 litres.

BPCL started the service along with Humsafar, an app-based doorstep diesel delivery service, the company said in a statement.

''This 20 litres jerry can diesel at doorstep service starting from Haryana industrial town will benefit small housing societies, malls, hospitals, banks, construction sites, farmers, malls, mobile towers, education institutes along with small industries,'' said Mayank Singh, sales officer at BPCL.

After catering to bulk supply customers through diesel doorstep delivery, the wave of the home delivery offering convenience will be a hit among small requirement customers, the statement said.

''The shift from having to go to an outlet carrying a 20-litre plastic can against having one delivered at your doorstep is bound to be a success,'' Singh said.

Doorstep diesel delivery is a new revolution in the field of energy distribution in Rajasthan which is easing the lives of the end-consumers without the hassles of diesel procurement, said Sanya Goel, founder and director of Humsafar.

''Doorstep diesel delivery is approved by the government and is a new-age concept of effective distribution of diesel. It allows fuel startups to maintain quality and create availability of fuel for the consumers.'' Humsafar is currently providing diesel at doorstep services in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Maharashtra, Assam, Kerala, Gujarat, Goa and National Capital Region (NCR) including Noida, Delhi, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021