Left Menu

MP: 14 cops suspended for lapse in Scindia's security

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 21-06-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 19:17 IST
MP: 14 cops suspended for lapse in Scindia's security
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh on Monday suspended 14 police personnel of two districts for lapse in the security of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia during his visit to the state, a senior official said.

The lapse in Scindia's security occurred on Sunday night when he was on his way to Gwalior after arriving from Delhi.

Gwalior Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi told PTI that 14 police personnel - nine of Morena and five of Gwalior district - have been suspended for negligence in handling Scindia's security.

Sanghi said the former Union minister was to be escorted by the Morena Police on the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border and later this task was to be done by their Gwalior counterparts.

However, the Morena police escorted another vehicle which was similar to the one in which Scindia was travelling, the SP said.

The Rajya Sabha MP entered Gwalior un-escorted as information about his movement was not shared by the Morena police with their Gwalior counterparts, he said.

Following this lapse, action has been taken against the cops from two districts, Sanghi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021