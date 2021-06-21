Left Menu

Kamdhenu Ltd Jan-Mar qtr net profit jumps 66 pc to Rs 3.84 cr

Buildings material maker Kamdhenu Ltd on Monday posted an over 66 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 3.84 crore for the quarter ended March 2021, on account of higher income. The company had clocked a PAT of Rs 2.31 crore during the January-March period of 2019-20 fiscal, Kamdhenu said in a BSE filing.

During the quarter under review, the company's total income grew to Rs 222.43 crore from Rs 235.83 crore a year ago. Total expenses reduced to Rs 206.86 crore as against Rs 232.46 crore earlier.

In a separate statement, Kamdhenu CMD Satish Kumar Agarwal said: ''Despite a challenging year, we have witnessed strong quarter on quarter improvement in both our business segments. Our capacity utilisation has been increasing gradually.'' ''We have clocked revenues of Rs 625.2 crore, EBITDA of Rs 49.8 crore and delivered strong operational cash flow of Rs 50.2 crore for FY21,'' he added.

Gurugram-based Kamdhenu is into manufacturing of paints and steel.

The company manufactures paints and other water-based speciality products at its plant at Chopanki in Rajasthan. The company, under the franchisee model, has TMT steel manufacturing plants in states like Odisha, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh.

