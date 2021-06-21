Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1930 hours: DEL55 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee slips to near 8-week low; down 24 paise at 74.10 a dollar Mumbai: The rupee on Monday slumped to its lowest level in nearly eight weeks, shedding 24 paise to close at 74.10 to the US dollar as participants turned cautious apprehending foreign fund outflows after hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve.

DEL50 BIZ-TAX-PORTAL FinMin, Infy meet on glitches in new I-T portal on Tuesday; to discuss stakeholder inputs New Delhi: Two weeks since the much talked about new income tax return filing portal was launched, technical glitches continue to mar the site, an issue finance ministry officials will take up in a meeting with Infosys -- the vendor which provided the IT solution -- at a meeting on Tuesday. DEL47 BIZ-LD STOCKS Benchmarks rebound from day's lows as banks, RIL spurt Mumbai: The BSE Sensex wiped off early losses to finish with smart gains on Monday, propped up by HDFC twins, SBI and Reliance Industries amid a mixed trend in global equities.

DEL40 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold gains Rs 250, silver jumps Rs 258 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Monday rose by Rs 250 to Rs 46,277 per 10 gram in line with a rebound in global precious metal prices and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM47 BIZ-POWER-TRANSMISSION-CHARGES Power ministry extends timeline for transmission charges waiver for RE by 2 years New Delhi: The power ministry on Friday announced the extension of timeline by two years for waiver on inter-state transmission charge for electricity generated from solar and wind sources.

DCM30 BIZ-LD INDIA INC-YOGA India Inc focuses on balanced life, encourages practice of yoga New Delhi: India Inc and on Monday stressed on the need to have a balanced life and encouraged the practice of yoga in order to maintain physical and mental wellbeing, especially during the ongoing pandemic. DCM28 BIZ-RBI-FIN PRODUCTS-PRICING Industry needs to make pricing of financial products transparent: RBI DG New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar on Monday urged the industry to make the pricing of financial products and services transparent to minimise chances of mis-selling.

DCM22 BIZ-MARUTI-LD PRICE HIKE Maruti Suzuki to hike car prices in Jul-Sep qtr amid rise in input costs New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it will increase prices of its entire product portfolio in the second quarter of the current fiscal due to rise in prices of various essential commodities, including steel.

