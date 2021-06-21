Housing prices rise in Q4, says RBI data

All India Housing Price Index (HPI) increased 2.7 per cent year-on-year in March quarter 2020-21, as per a data released by RBI on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of India released its quarterly HPI for January-March 2020-21, based on transaction-level data received from housing registration authorities in ten major cities.

Advertisement

The cities covered are: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai.

All-India HPI increased year-on-year by 2.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 compared to 3.9 per cent growth a year ago.

The HPI growth showed large variation across major cities, from an increase of 15.7 per cent (Bengaluru) to a contraction of 3.6 per cent (Jaipur). ''On a sequential (quarter-on-quarter) basis, all-India HPI growth rate moderated to 0.2 per cent in Q4:2020-21,'' RBI said.

As per the data, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Jaipur recorded a sequential decline in HPI, whereas it increased for other six cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)