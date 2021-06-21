Left Menu

Housing prices rise in Q4, says RBI data

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 19:48 IST
Housing prices rise in Q4, says RBI data
  • Country:
  • India

All India Housing Price Index (HPI) increased 2.7 per cent year-on-year in March quarter 2020-21, as per a data released by RBI on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of India released its quarterly HPI for January-March 2020-21, based on transaction-level data received from housing registration authorities in ten major cities.

The cities covered are: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai.

All-India HPI increased year-on-year by 2.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 compared to 3.9 per cent growth a year ago.

The HPI growth showed large variation across major cities, from an increase of 15.7 per cent (Bengaluru) to a contraction of 3.6 per cent (Jaipur). ''On a sequential (quarter-on-quarter) basis, all-India HPI growth rate moderated to 0.2 per cent in Q4:2020-21,'' RBI said.

As per the data, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Jaipur recorded a sequential decline in HPI, whereas it increased for other six cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021