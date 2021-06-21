Left Menu

At least 36 injured after double-decker bus overturns in Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 21-06-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 19:57 IST
At least 36 injured after double-decker bus overturns in Mathura
  • Country:
  • India

At least 36 passengers were injured after a double-decker bus overturned on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Monday, police said.

The injured have been admitted to different government and private hospitals, they said.

The accident occurred when the Delhi-bound bus that was coming from Madhubani in Bihar with over 100 passengers, including labourers and their families, onboard overturned after one of its front wheels came off.

Some of the injured have also sent to different private hospitals, Mathura Superintendent of Police (rural) Srish Chandra said.

Senior officials including the chief medical officer reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation.

Nineteen injured were brought to the district hospital. Three of them were in a critical condition and were referred to the S N Medical College, Agra, said Dr Mukund Bansal, Chief Medical Superintendent of Mathura district hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021