Cops act against modified 2-wheeler silencer menace in Thane

Over 300 people in Thane city were penalised for modifying two-wheeler silencers to create sounds similar to firecrackers being burst, and more than 250 of these devices were seized and destroyed, an official said on Monday.Deputy Commissioner of Police Traffic Balasaheb Patil said the drive was conducted over two weeks after receiving numerous complaints from citizens about the noise pollution these modified silencers were creating.We have penalised 311 people and 273 such silencers were removed from two-wheelers and destroyed. Such films were peeled off from 404 vehicles, Patil said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-06-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 20:23 IST
Over 300 people in Thane city were penalised for modifying two-wheeler silencers to create sounds similar to firecrackers being burst, and more than 250 of these devices were seized and destroyed, an official said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Balasaheb Patil said the drive was conducted over two weeks after receiving numerous complaints from citizens about the noise pollution these modified silencers were creating.

''We have penalised 311 people and 273 such silencers were removed from two-wheelers and destroyed. We have also acted against 484 people for pasting prohibited black film on the glasses of their four-wheelers. Such films were peeled off from 404 vehicles,'' Patil said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

