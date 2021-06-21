Business briefs 4

Fitday, a nutraceutical start-up, on Monday said it plans to invest Rs 25 crore in the 'Gummies' segment this financial year. The company has launched seven Vitamin Gummies as it looks to tap into the growth in the gummies segment.

The global gummy vitamins market is projected to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2025, the company said.

Fitday will also be looking to invest in educating more people on the benefits of nutraceuticals, it added. **** Hero Vired appoints Satyajit Menon as Head of Human Resources *Hero Vired, an ed-tech venture of the Hero Group, on Monday said it has appointed Satyajit Menon to set up and lead its Human Resources division. In line with Hero Vired's growth strategy, Menon will be responsible for building and strengthening the organisation's people function by constructing a talent framework that is flexible to the needs of today's dynamic business climate, a statement said.

He joins Vired from Innovacer, where he served as Vice President – People Operations since November 2017. He has also worked with organisations such as GE, Fidelity Worldwide International, Lehman Brothers, and Snapdeal.

“Having launched just two months ago, we are delighted to have Satyajit join us on our journey of 'reimagining education'. We are confident that his vast wealth of expertise and best practices from leading brands will help build a strong, people-first, high performance and culture-driven organisation,” Hero Vired founder and Chief Executive Officer Akshay Munjal said.

**** Zupee launches skilling academy *Online gaming company Zupee on Monday announced the launch of Zupee Skilling Academy (ZSA) that will impart employable skills and promote equal opportunities in the country. ZSA will focus on preparing people by getting them ready through skill training and ensuring that everyone in the programme has equal opportunities for employment.

As part of these efforts, Zupee has joined hands with NIIT Foundation to launch a CSR vocational skill programme for the underserved youth of Mumbai, enabling them to get entry-level jobs. The Zupee-NIIT Foundation program will include certification training in digital marketing, a statement said.

The participants will be trained in important concepts like search engine optimization, running search ads, social media marketing and analytics, all highly desirable skill sets that prepare them for jobs of the future, it added.

