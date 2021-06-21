Business briefs 5

EV Tourism platform BLive and SeleQtions, a brand of The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), on Monday said they have joined hands to provide premium eco-friendly e-bike tours at all its properties across India. Through this partnership SeleQtions, present in 14 locations, aims to make a conscious effort to reduce carbon emissions and promote environment-friendly tourism across the country, BLive said in a statement.

“Every SeleQtions guest is a very conscious traveler looking for immersive and local experiences conducted in the most sustainable manner. Our partnership will help us deliver premium hand-crafted experiences on effortless e-bikes, without impacting the environment. We are extremely proud to partner with SeleQtions and are confident to deliver a unique experience to their guests. Our tours shall offer an eclectic mix of local culture combined with some easy riding,” BLive co-founders Samarth Kholkar and Sandeep Mukherjee added. ***************************** SBI General Insurance, IDFC FIRST Bank enter into bancassurance tie-up *SBI General Insurance Monday said it has signed a corporate agency agreement with IDFC FIRST Bank, for distribution of non-life insurance solutions.

Advertisement

Under this strategic agreement, the general insurer will offer insurance products such as health, personal accident, home, motor, and travel along with the commercial line of insurance products such as property, marine, and engineering insurance, to the bank's customers, a release said. *********************************** Liberty General Insurance ties up with Maharashtra Gramin Bank * Liberty General Insurance Ltd has tied up with Maharashtra Gramin Bank to offer its products, including health, two-wheeler, and motor insurance to the bank's customers.

This partnership will enable the distribution of Liberty General Insurance's products through Maharashtra Gramin Bank's branch network in seven regions of Maharashtra - Aurangabad, Beed, Latur, Nanded, Parbhani, Thane, and Nashik, a release said.

Sponsored by the Bank of Maharashtra, Maharashtra Gramin Bank operates in Maharashtra with its head office in Aurangabad. ************************************ Amplus Solar helps rural India combat COVID second wave * *Amplus Solar, a leading distributed energy company, has been contributing to augment the oxygen facilities in rural areas. Amplus has recently donated 30 Medical Grade 10L capacity oxygen concentrators to government hospitals and nursing homes located near Amplus’ project sites across India, a statement said.

The equipment was distributed with the help of the district administration in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh. Amplus also contributed 3 Ventilators, two oxygen Concentrators, 10 Monitors, and other medicines and essential equipment for The Rural Medical Service Society in Hulkoti, Karnataka.

“We believe that no one should be deprived of an essential life-saving source like Oxygen in these critical times. With this initiative, we hope to serve many remote villages to fight the virus and save lives,” said Sanjeev Aggarwal, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer, Amplus Solar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)