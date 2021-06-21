Left Menu

Vaccination increase to help push growth of gems, jewellery sector: GJEPC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 21:12 IST
Vaccination increase to help push growth of gems, jewellery sector: GJEPC
  • Country:
  • India

Curbs imposed by states to rein in the second wave of the pandemic has impacted the domestic business of the gems and jewellery sector in the current fiscal year, but it is expected to revive soon with expansion in vaccination coverage, GJEPC said on Monday.

Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJPEC) Chairman Colin Shah said with a meagre export turnover of USD 2.51 billion in September last year, the sector managed to achieve a turnover of USD 3.42 billion in March this year.

He also said banks have increased credit to the sector by 15 per cent to Rs 62,700 crore in March from Rs 54,600 crore in July last year.

''Increase of credit to the industry from banks is the result of pragmatic decisions taken by the industry during the pandemic,'' Shah said.

He also said the sector is witnessing robust demand from the international markets as the pandemic is said to be contained in China, and the US has inoculated about 40 per cent of its population.

''Various government schemes including extension of the interest equalisation scheme, positive changes in definition of MSME, emergency credit guarantee schemes, restructuring and other relaxations given to the export and manufacturing sector have supported the recovery of business post September 2020,'' Shah said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021