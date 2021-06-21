Left Menu

Bank credit grows by 5.74 pc; deposits by 9.73 pc

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 21:18 IST
Bank credit grows by 5.74 pc; deposits by 9.73 pc
  • Country:
  • India

Bank credit grew by 5.74 per cent to Rs 108.43 lakh crore and deposits rose by 9.73 per cent to Rs 153.13 lakh crore in the fortnight ended June 4, 2021, RBI data showed.

Bank advances stood at Rs 102.55 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 139.55 lakh crore in the fortnight ended June 5, 2020, according to RBI's Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on June 4, 2021, released on Monday. In the previous fortnight ended May 21, 2021, bank credit had grown at 5.98 per cent and deposits at 9.66 per cent.

In FY2020-21, bank credit had grown by 5.56 per cent and deposits by 11.4 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021