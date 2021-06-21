Left Menu

Bank credit to gems & jewellery exports up

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-06-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 21:29 IST
Bank credit to gems & jewellery exports up
  • Country:
  • India

Banks are slowly loosening their purse to offer greater credit to the gems and jewellery exports sector and in the nine-month period ended March 2021, credit grew by 15 per cent, a senior official said on Monday.

Banks have increased the credit to the industry to Rs 62,700 crore in March 2021 from Rs 54,600 crore in July last year.

The sector had seen a squeeze in credit in the past due to PNB fraud apprehension and Covid-19 disruptions of the recent months.

''Increase of credit to the industry from banks is the result of pragmatic decisions taken by the industry during the pandemic. India's leading diamond-trade organisations called on members to stop importing rough diamonds during Q1 of FY 2021 to prevent oversupply and optimising debt leverage,'' Gem Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) chairman Colin Shah said.

However, exports have rebounded and the trend remains robust.

''With a meagre export turnover of USD 2.51 billion in the month of September '20, the sector managed to achieve a turnover that grew by about 36 per cent to USD 3.42 billion in March 2021, higher than the average monthly export turnover in the last 3 years,'' Shah said.

The trade began in the calendar year 2021 with 10 per cent lower inventory, healthier financials and a consolidated market structure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021