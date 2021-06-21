Left Menu

Fire breaks out in Kolkata godown

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-06-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 21:46 IST
A major fire broke out at a plastic godown in Central Kolkata's congested Burrabazar area on Monday evening, a fire department official said.

No casualty was reported in the blaze as firefighters evacuated the building.

Altogether 10 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze which was noticed at around 7.05 pm, the official said.

The fire broke out at the plastic godown housed on the first floor of the building opposite to Nandaram Market in Burrabazar, Kolkata's central business district.

''The fire is yet to be brought under control. Our officers are fighting hard but as the godown is full of inflammable materials, it's taking time,'' the official told PTI.

The Chairman of the Board of Administrators of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Firhad Hakim, has gone to the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

