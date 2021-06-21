Left Menu

Rajasthan Roadways state's lifeline, won't privatise it: Transport Minister Khachariyawas

To improve the roadways, a new plan will be made after taking suggestions from the union representatives and experts, he said.The minister held talks with the United Front of retired employees of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation on Monday at the Secretariat.He said the Rajasthan Roadways is the lifeline of the state and will not be privatised. New buses will be purchased for further planned operation, the minister said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-06-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 22:15 IST
Rajasthan Roadways state's lifeline, won't privatise it: Transport Minister Khachariyawas
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Monday said the state government is strictly against the privatisation of the roadways. To improve the roadways, a new plan will be made after taking suggestions from the union representatives and experts, he said.

The minister held talks with the United Front of retired employees of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation on Monday at the Secretariat.

He said the Rajasthan Roadways is the lifeline of the state and will not be privatised. Khachariyawas said the travel routes of Rajasthan Roadways would not be closed by the state government. Neither contract-based public transport buses nor private buses will run from inside the bus stands of roadways, he added.

He said even new permits are not being given to public transport buses. ''For the first time in the history of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation, 900 new buses were purchased. New buses will be purchased for further planned operation,'' the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021