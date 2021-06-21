Tarun Katial, Keertan Adyanthaya launch Serendipity Media Technology

Former ZEE5 CEO Tarun Katial and Keertan Adyanthaya, ex-head of content and communication for The Walt Disney Company APAC, have launched an AI-powered platform Serendipity Media Technology.

Serendipity Media Technology is an artificial intelligence (AI) -powered content creation platform for scriptwriters, producers and an entertainment platform with relevant and suitable content, a statement said.

It will play an instrumental role in the end-to-end story evaluation by providing writers with information and intelligence that helps them create content that finds a right fit with the broadcasters or platforms, enabling producers to filter content as per the relevancy, it added.

''Serendipity aims to transform the way writers create content and how media platforms evaluate and choose relevant scripts for their audience,'' it said.

Serendipity Media Technology will initially be launched in India and then rapidly roll out to global markets such as the US and UK, it added.

The platform is expected to go live from mid-July 2021. ''Our goal is to provide writers with tools that ease the burden of content creation through a structured approach and AI assistance,'' Katial said.

Keertan Adyanthaya said, ''It will help us deliver sharply defined content with a higher success ratio for everyone in the value chain.'' The media and entertainment industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors in India and expected to grow by 25 per cent in 2021, as per a recent FICCI-EY report.

