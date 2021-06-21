Left Menu

21-06-2021
PG Electroplast, a consumer durables manufacturing company and electronics manufacturing services provider, said it has received shareholders' approval for an incoming investment of Rs 76.6 crore into the company.

In an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on June 19, shareholders approved the issue of equity shares and compulsorily convertible debentures to Baring Private Equity India AIF, the Taparia family-backed Ananta Capital, members of the Patni Family Office and some individual investors.

PG Electroplast Managing Director (Finance) Vishal Gupta said, ''This infusion of funds will also further enhance PG Electroplast’s abilities to make investments into its Air Conditioner manufacturing capabilities, making it a stronger contender for the Production Linked Incentives Scheme for White Goods announced by the Government of India.'' ***** Ambuja Cement Foundation signs pact with Talwandi Sabo Power to empower rural women in Mansa * Ambuja Cement Foundation (ACF) has signed a pact with Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), a subsidiary of Vedanta Limited, to reach out to and promote 200 Self-Help Groups (SHG) in 20 villages in Mansa, Punjab.

The association aims to develop at least three group micro-enterprises for the villages and initiate income generation activities, mobilising community awareness initiatives and establishing SHGs in three years.

TSPL has set up a thermal power plant of a capacity of 1,980 MW in village Banawala, Mansa.

