Left Menu

Indian Bank opens Rs 4,000-cr QIP issue; sets floor price at Rs 142.15/share

The committee of directors on capital raising in its meeting held on Monday approved and authorised the opening of the QIP on June 21, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 23:10 IST
Indian Bank opens Rs 4,000-cr QIP issue; sets floor price at Rs 142.15/share
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Indian Bank on Monday launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares to raise around Rs 4,000 crore, setting the floor price at Rs 142.15 per share. The committee of directors on capital raising in its meeting held on Monday approved and authorised the opening of the QIP on June 21, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing. The committee approved the floor price for the QIP at Rs 142.15 per equity share. Floor price is the minimum price set for an issue, below which an offer cannot be made. ''The bank may, in accordance with the special resolution of the shareholders, at its discretion offer a discount of up to 5 per cent on the floor price in the QIP,'' it added. Further, a meeting of the committee is scheduled to be held on June 24, 2021 to consider and approve the issue price, including a discount for the equity share to be allotted to eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), pursuant to the QIP, it said. In March this year, the committee of directors had accorded approval for raising equity capital aggregating up to Rs 4,000 crore through QIP in one or more tranches. Indian Bank stock closed 4 per cent higher at Rs 145.50 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021