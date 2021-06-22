Left Menu

1 officer hurt, 1 man killed in shooting in Denver suburb

Shots fired between two men and police officers at a shopping district in a Denver suburb left one person dead and at least one officer injured, authorities said Monday.

PTI | Denver | Updated: 22-06-2021 03:30 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 03:30 IST
1 officer hurt, 1 man killed in shooting in Denver suburb
  • Country:
  • United States

Shots fired between two men and police officers at a shopping district in a Denver suburb left one person dead and at least one officer injured, authorities said Monday. A suspect died at the scene in the city of Arvada and a second suspect was taken to a hospital by ambulance, Detective David Snelling said. The officer's condition wasn't immediately known, he said. The shooting occurred in Olde Town Arvada, the city's downtown district with shops, restaurants, breweries and other businesses. It's listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is about 7 miles (10 kilometers) northwest of downtown Denver. While there are a large number of police vehicles and officers in the area, helicopter footage showed pedestrians walking around a section of street cordoned off by police tape.

Police said a news conference was planned Monday afternoon.

The incident briefly forced the closure of a light rail station in the downtown district.

The shooting comes after a gunman opened fire and killed 10 people in March at a supermarket in Boulder, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Arvada.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
3
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global
4
London's FTSE 100 hits one-month low; Morrisons surges 31%

London's FTSE 100 hits one-month low; Morrisons surges 31%

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021