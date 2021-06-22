QA InfoTech, A Qualitest Group Company, Donates INR 1 crore to Sharda Hospital

The donation is one of several social initiatives supported by QA InfoTech and Qualitest in Indian communities that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic NOIDA, India, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QA InfoTech, a Qualitest Group Company (https://qualitestgroup.com), is announcing that it has donated ₹ 1 crore to Sharda Hospital, Greater NOIDA, in a bid to help people suffering from COVID-19 get proper medical attention and facilities. The money will help the hospital in ramping up the healthcare facilities by offering more hospital beds and other essential supplies.

In the last year, millions of people around the world have lost their loved ones to the COVID-19 pandemic and have faced financial hardships due to loss of income or serious illnesses. Amid all this, the availability of quality healthcare, medicines, and equipment has been one of the biggest challenges. Due to the scarcity of hospital beds and medical supplies, people are struggling to avail themselves of quality healthcare facilities.

The contribution towards Sharda Hospital will strengthen NOIDA's healthcare infrastructure and enable it to offer better healthcare facilities and help more people efficiently get back on their feet again to lead a healthy life. The effort is one of several Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives led by QA InfoTech and Qualitest in India.

In addition to the financial support of Sharda Hospital, Qualitest Bangalore had provided COVID-19 protection and hygiene kits to support the 650+ Pourakarmikas working the front lines to keep the city of Bangalore clean and free from infection. This effort was led by employees who actively regularly participate in Qualitest's CSR initiatives. In addition, Qualitest has contributed over INR 20 Lakhs (US$28,000) for a variety of local causes, including building smart classrooms, helping transgender support groups for inclusivity, construction of animal shelters, providing educational materials for street children, building rainwater recharge wells, supporting artisans and weavers, and for Go Green initiatives like planting saplings to build a Miyawaki forest.

Norm Merritt, Qualitest CEO said, ''We are striving to think globally while acting locally to support communities in India, where our partner QA InfoTech is located. Our CSR outreach will help in enabling healthcare organizations to reach more people in need amid COVID-19.'' Minesh Upadhyaya, Head of QA InfoTech, Noida further added, ''The CSR donation of ₹ 1 crore will help Sharda Hospital prepare better to fight COVID-19 pandemic and also strengthen the healthcare facilities in the NOIDA region. We pledge to stand together to fight this pandemic by maximizing healthcare coverage in all areas.'' Pradeep Kumar Gupta, Sharda Group Chairman said, ''The donation of ₹ 1 crore from QA InfoTech, a Qualitest Company, will strengthen our war chest to fight COVID-19 pandemic more efficiently. Such contributions from civil society are highly appreciated in trying times like these.'' QA InfoTech, now a Qualitest Company was founded by Mr. Mukesh Sharma in 2003, who currently serves the organization in an advisory role. The independent QA and software testing service provider has been actively involved in CSR activities ever since its inception. Its founder has always been a compassionate and generous donor to support several past and ongoing social causes. In 2020, QA InfoTech donated 1.21 crore to the Prime Minister relief fund towards COVID-19 support.

For more information about Qualitest, visit: https://qualitestgroup.com/ About Qualitest Founded in 1997, Qualitest offers a wide range of AI-powered quality engineering and testing solutions, designed to mitigate the business risk associated with software releases. Qualitest achieves this by deploying engagement models tailored to the precise testing needs of technology platforms in the technology, financial services, retail, telecom, healthcare, insurance, aerospace, media and utilities industries. It has operations in Israel (where it was founded), the US, UK, and Romania, and serves over 250 blue-chip customers worldwide. Qualitest is majority-owned by international private equity group Bridgepoint, which acquired the company in October 2019 via its €5.7 billion flagship fund BE VI.

About QA InfoTech QA InfoTech is a leading outsourced QA testing vendor with years of expertise helping clients across the globe. The Great Place to Work Institute ranked the company as among the Top 50 Best IT & IT-BMP organizations to work for in India in 2014, one of the Best Companies to Work for in IT & ITeS 2016, and certified it as a Great Place to Work in 2017-18.

