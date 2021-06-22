JLL Amongst Top 100 Best Companies To Work For in India | Great Place To Work® Survey 2021

- In recognition of the various employee initiatives taken by JLL, Great Place to Work® has ranked JLL, India's largest real estate services company, amongst the top 100 'India's Best Companies to Work For' MUMBAI, India, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL, India's largest real estate consultancy firm, today announced that it has been placed amongst India's top 100 Best Companies To Work in 2021 in the annual ranking of India's Best Companies to Work For. The survey was conducted by the Great Place to Work® Institute. This acknowledgement reaffirms the Firm's position as a workplace of choice, and it also reflects its strength as the best service provider to its clients.

The annual survey, now in its 14th year in India, evaluates companies comprehensively across multiple parameters including employee benefits, well-being initiatives, career progression, learning and development opportunities, ethical practices and much more to arrive at the coveted list of companies that are focused on providing an enabling environment of sustenance, growth, engagement and work-life balance to its employees.

Radha Dhir, CEO and Country Head, India, said, ''At JLL, our people always come first. Being recognised as one of the Best Places to Work is a testament to our strong culture founded on the principles of inclusivity, adaptability, innovation along with our uncompromising focus on employee wellbeing and safety, especially in the current times. It is our culture that truly defines who we are as a Firm. This along with commitment of our exceptional talent pool, the impact of our brand and the trust placed by our clients has led to the recognition being conferred upon us. It will remain an ongoing focus for us to create journeys that nurture talent, encourage our employees to embrace entrepreneurial spirit to innovate and achieve their professional and personal ambitions and to have a truly fulfilling career with JLL.'' The certification highlights JLL's strong commitment towards values such as quality, collaboration and ethics within the Firm.

Tanvi Choksi, Head - Human Resources, India said, ''I would like to extend a big thank you to every one of our extraordinary employees who are the true driving force behind this recognition. It is the sheer resilience and the conviction of our people in each other and towards clients that helped us win this title, yet again.'' ''Over the years, we have built a culture that encourages every person in JLL to aim for excellence and create their own success story. A culture that thrives on diversity and inclusivity and encourages thought leadership irrespective of Gender, Geography and Generation. Robust people-centric practices focused on work flexibility, learning and development opportunities, rewards and recognitions, healthcare offerings, and much more have been the recipe for a win-win situation for both our people and the Firm. This certification is a strong testimony to our philosophy of creating a workplace ethos centered around driving positive change, celebrating every success, and empowering our people. As we celebrate this recognition, we look forward to further embedding our philosophy of excellence, collaboration, inclusivity and ownership in everything we do at JLL,'' she added.

JLL, a global firm, has a longstanding reputation for its deep commitment to clients and employees alike. A firm with a proud 200-year-old legacy and a global presence, the company has established itself as a leader in the real estate segment across over two successful decades that it has operated in India. During this period JLL grew into one of the most profitable property consultancy firms in the country.

About JLL JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.6 billion in 2020, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 91,000 as of March 31, 2021. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

In India, JLL has an extensive presence across 10 major cities (Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Kochi and Coimbatore) and over 130 tier II & III markets with a cumulative strength of close to 12,000 professionals. Headquartered out of Mumbai, we are India's premier and largest professional services firm specializing in real estate. Our services cover various asset classes such as commercial, residential, industrial, retail, warehouse and logistics, hospitality, healthcare, senior living, data centre and education. For further information, please visit jll.co.in.

