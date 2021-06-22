Most Australia, NZ residents believe digital govt services on par with private sector: Infosys

Four out of five Australians and New Zealanders believe the digital services they access from the government like websites, apps and platforms are superior or on par with those they access from private sector businesses, new research from Infosys showed on Tuesday. The data indicates while most users had positive digital experiences, over 80 per cent noted more can be done for those living with a disability or in regional areas.

The study of 1,500 Australians and 1,000 New Zealanders found most (80 per cent) had accessed digital government services within the past year, reporting time saving benefits (39 per cent), feeling confident using the services (38 per cent) and finding them easy to use (35 per cent). "With millions of Australians and New Zealanders now accessing government services through digital channels, it is a significant achievement to see satisfaction levels are on par and sometimes better than their experiences with private sector applications," said Andrew Groth, Senior Vice President and Regional Head for Australia and New Zealand at Infosys.

However, over half of the survey respondents called for one central sign in to access all digital government services, noting too many login points at present. Over three quarters of all respondents think more digital government services should be available online, while 7 in 10 people believe they should be available in more languages -- especially important among those who identified as indigenous (84 per cent).

Darrin Bond, Assistant Director General at the Department of Children, Youth Justice and Multicultural Affairs, said digital government services and apps are central to how services are delivered to citizens. "This past year has shown us that digital inclusivity is even more important as people with disability and lower digital confidence are highly impacted by the pandemic and its associated economic impact," he said.

The study said while Australian and New Zealand digital government services are considered to be world leading, both nations are approaching major turning points to improve data sharing and promote a more holistic approach to the digital citizen experience. (ANI)

