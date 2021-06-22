'The Conversion' is a sensitive story about today's India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Makers of upcoming movie 'The Conversion' released a new poster of the film on Tuesday, June 22. Directed by Vinod Tiwari, the film is a story that features a love triangle between its three lead characters - Sakshi, Bablu and Dev. The main lead is essayed by actors Vindhya Tiwari, Prateek Shukla and Ravi Bhatia. The film is set in the background of Banaras and is slated to release in August 2021.

Talking about the film, Director Vinod Tiwari says, "The Conversion is not a simple love triangle between Bablu, Dev and Sakshi but, it's a film that sensitively explores the dilemma of religious conversions that happen during love marriages in India." The film also stars Sapna Choudhary, Vibha Chibber, Sunita Rajwar, Amit Behl, Sandeep Yadav, Sushil Singh Vijay Trivedi and Manoj Joshi in pivotal roles.

The Conversion is Story by Vandana Tiwari, Music by Anamik Chauhan, DOP Navneet Beohar, Produced by Raj Patel, Bhojraj Nawani, Vipul Patel and presented by Nostrum Entertainment Hub. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

