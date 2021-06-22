Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches Icosapent Ethyl Capsules in US
Dr Reddys Laboratories on Tuesday announced the launch of Icosapent Ethyl Capsules, used to reduce triglyceride TG levels in adult patients, in the US market.The company has launched Icosapent Ethyl Capsules in 1 gram strength after approval by the US Food and Drug Administration USFDA, Dr Reddys said in a regulatory filing.
- Country:
- India
Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday announced the launch of Icosapent Ethyl Capsules, used to reduce triglyceride (TG) levels in adult patients, in the US market.
The company has launched Icosapent Ethyl Capsules in 1 gram strength after approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Dr Reddy's said in a regulatory filing. Dr Reddy's Icosapent Ethyl is available in 1 gram capsules in bottle count size of 120's count.
Dr Reddy's Icosapent Ethyl Capsules, 1 gram, is approved as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride (TG) levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. Shares of Dr Reddy's were trading 0.14 per cent lower at Rs 5,272.05 apiece on the BSE. SVK ANS ANS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Hyderabad's Rockwell collaborates with Dr Reddy's lab to provide vaccine freezers for Sputnik V rollout
Dr Reddy's Lab employees get Sptunik V jabs at Delhi's Apollo hospital
Aster DM Healthcare partners with Dr Reddy's to administer Sputnik V vaccine in select locations
Dr Reddy's ordered to pay USD 46.25 mn to Hatchtech
Aster DM Healthcarae partners with Dr Reddy's to administer Sputnik V vaccine in select locations