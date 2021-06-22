Left Menu

IMF approves modifications to access limits under LND windows of RCF and RFI

The temporary modifications increased the annual and cumulative access limits under the LND windows of the RCF and RFI by 50 percent of the quota.

IMF | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 11:32 IST
The modifications to access limits under the LND windows of the RCF and RFI will be in effect through end-2021. Image Credit: Wikipedia

On June 21, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved temporary modifications to access limits under the large natural disaster (LND) windows of the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) and of the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI). The LND windows were introduced in 2017 to increase available emergency financing for member countries experiencing urgent balance of payments needs arising from large natural disasters where economic damage is equivalent to or exceeds 20 percent of a country's GDP.

The temporary modifications increased the annual and cumulative access limits under the LND windows of the RCF and RFI by 50 percent of the quota. This is in line with other recent decisions to temporarily modify access limits under the RCF and RFI to increase available emergency financing for countries responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. These modifications under the LND windows enhance the IMF's agility and flexibility to respond to large natural disasters.

The modifications to access limits under the LND windows of the RCF and RFI will be in effect through end-2021. This is in line with the lapse of the increases in annual and cumulative access limits that apply to the RCF and RFI, introduced in April 2020 and extended in October 2020 and March 2021.

