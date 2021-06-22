Two die of electrocution due to low-hanging wire in Karnataka
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-06-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 11:50 IST
Two labourers died of electrocution in the city on Tuesday, after they accidentally touched a metallic fence through which electricity was flowing.
The duo from Raichur district, touched the fence that came into contact with a low-hanging high tension cable and suffered fatal electric shock, police said.
Both died on the spot, they said.
