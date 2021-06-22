Left Menu

Two die of electrocution due to low-hanging wire in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-06-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 11:50 IST
Two die of electrocution due to low-hanging wire in Karnataka
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two labourers died of electrocution in the city on Tuesday, after they accidentally touched a metallic fence through which electricity was flowing.

The duo from Raichur district, touched the fence that came into contact with a low-hanging high tension cable and suffered fatal electric shock, police said.

Both died on the spot, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
3
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global
4
London's FTSE 100 hits one-month low; Morrisons surges 31%

London's FTSE 100 hits one-month low; Morrisons surges 31%

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021