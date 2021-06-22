Left Menu

HPL Electric to install 4G, 5G compatible smart meters

HPL Electric and Power said on Tuesday it has received approval and production clearance from a leading private distribution company for implementation of narrow band Internet of Things (NB-IoT) based smart meters in parts of the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 12:32 IST
NB-IoT based smart meters allow data to flow smoothly through a dedicated channel.. Image Credit: ANI
HPL Electric and Power said on Tuesday it has received approval and production clearance from a leading private distribution company for implementation of narrow band Internet of Things (NB-IoT) based smart meters in parts of the national capital. The new range of meters are both 4G and 5G compatible offering a dedicated channel for smart metering and avoiding any reduction in performance from interference or obstruction due to congestion on the public network.

They have been developed in-house at HPL's R&D facility at Gurugram. Joint Managing Director Gautam Seth said the NB-IoT is a cost-effective technology in 4G and 5G spectrum with fast deployment quality.

"With this technology, interference and problems arising due to public network congestion will not hamper the performance of smart meters as data will smoothly flow through a dedicated channel. It will also enable more number of remote meter readings possible," he said. The initiative comes in the backdrop of world's largest electricity smart metering programme underway in India, aimed at cutting distribution losses. The country plans to replace 25 crore conventional meters to help raise annual revenues of debt-laden electricity distribution companies.

HPL has the largest market share for electricity energy meters in India and the fifth largest market share for LED lamps. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

