Left Menu

Indian cos' m-cap grew fastest last year, presents fin stability risk: SBI Economists

However, it is expected to have declined in May 2021, it warned.It can be noted that in the past, the Reserve Bank has also expressed risks of financial stability because of the fast growth in stock markets.The note said the 30-share benchmark of BSE grew 1.8 times in the last year, which was the fastest among major economies, beating others like benchmarks in Russia 1.64 times, Brazil 1.60 and China 1.59.A sector-wise analysis of Nifty-50 reveals that financial services are the clear winners with Rs 157 lakh crore increase in their market cap during the past one year.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 12:34 IST
Indian cos' m-cap grew fastest last year, presents fin stability risk: SBI Economists
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian companies' market capitalization has grown at the fastest pace last year among major economies despite contraction in GDP, economists from SBI said, flagging the risks to financial stability it poses.

Further, retail investors have shown higher interest in markets and their numbers have increased by 1.42 crore in FY21 and another 44 lakh in April and May, they said in a note, wondering if this will be a lasting behavioural change or is transitory.

The economists at the country's largest lender attributed the growth in equity markets to lower returns on other financial instruments amid a low rates regime, increase in global liquidity, and even a tendency to spend more time at home because of mobility restrictions which led many to trade more.

The 30-share benchmark index BSE has rallied from 28,000 points in early April 2020, to over 52,000 points at present.

''The rise in the stock market without significant development in the real economy may raise the issue of financial stability which as per our financial stability index shows modest improvement in April 2021, but lower than the peak witnessed in December 2020. However, it is expected to have declined in May 2021,'' it warned.

It can be noted that in the past, the Reserve Bank has also expressed risks of financial stability because of the fast growth in stock markets.

The note said the 30-share benchmark of BSE grew 1.8 times in the last year, which was the fastest among major economies, beating others like benchmarks in Russia (1.64 times), Brazil (1.60) and China (1.59).

A sector-wise analysis of Nifty-50 reveals that financial services are the clear winners with Rs 157 lakh crore increase in their market cap during the past one year. IT is another major sector whose market value has increased significantly, followed by oil and gas, consumer goods, automobiles, metals and pharma, it said.

From a returns perspective, it said sector-wise one-year return indicates that IT and materials have performed better.

The increasing retail participation, if it becomes the norm, could also enable a larger resource pool for financing India's infrastructural requirements, the economists said.

They further pointed out that the share of savings in shares and debentures to total household financial savings at 3.4 per cent in FY20 is likely to increase in FY21 to 4.8-5.0 per cent or 0.7 per cent of GDP from 0.4 per cent of GDP in FY20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
3
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global
4
London's FTSE 100 hits one-month low; Morrisons surges 31%

London's FTSE 100 hits one-month low; Morrisons surges 31%

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021