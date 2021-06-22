Augmented Transformations and Aditya Birla Group Launch VEDA for Enhanced Industrial Safety and Productivity

The Video Enabled Decisions & Alerts (VEDA) platform deploys custom algorithms powering real-time solutions New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Augmented Transformations, an innovation driven, technology solutions company, today announced the launch of Video Enabled Decisions & Alerts (VEDA), a customizable AI/ML based business solution that enhances operational efficiency across industries. The suite, developed by Aditya Birla Group in technology association with Augmented Transformations Pvt. Ltd., an Orbit Techsol company, which aims to transform CCTV cameras from a passive recording device to a strong indicator of various business activities.

VEDA is a smart and responsive platform that provides real-time, actionable insights and alerts by continuously analyzing live video feeds from cameras. This, in turn, has helped in transforming the way businesses think about safety, customer behavior or manufacturing quality. It has use cases in varied fields such as customer understanding, process efficiency, adherence to safety norms, visual quality inspection etc. VEDA’s accuracy, configurability and scalability allows for rapid deployment across organizations.

Mr. Deep Thomas, Group Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Aditya Birla Group said, “VEDA is first of the many AI powered digital platforms being developed, implemented, and scaled in Aditya Birla Group that is transforming the way we work and interact with our customers. We are excited that our partnership with Augmented Transformations and Orbit Techsol will now bring these novel solutions and applications to the industry.” Aditya Birla Group’s collaboration with Augmented Transformations to develop VEDA is aimed at utilising the benefits of AI and ML to address the unique challenges of a fast changing work environment. The integrated suite delivers an intangible amount of cost benefits by accurately automating critical operations in the world of manufacturing. The solution has been deployed across 16+ Aditya Birla Group facilities spanning multiple businesses such as Hindalco, UltraTech, Pulp and Fiber and other companies.

Mr. Lovelesh Parasher, CTO, Orbit Techsol Group said, “In an increasingly dynamic world, our clients are building efficient workplaces that are not only meeting today’s norms, but are also resilient to future changes such as those presented by the Covid-19 pandemic. Augmented Transformations is committed to help clients leverage the potential of technology integration to improve their operations. VEDA solves multiple business challenges through tech innovation, a key priority for CXOs in the new normal.” Workplace safety has become of utmost importance across organizations since the onset of the pandemic. Especially with employees resuming work amid local restrictions, there is an increased emphasis on implementing advanced safety solutions that are scalable, efficient and effective. Orbit Techsol and Augmented Transformations’ experience in deploying end-to-end managed solutions across organizations equips them to help manufacturing organizations enhance safety and security for employees.

About Augmented Transformations Pvt. Ltd.

Founded by a team of IT industry veterans having a rich functional and technical experience, Augmented Transformations Pvt. Ltd. is a venture of Orbit Techsol Group. The organisation brings more than 25 years of IT market experience to provide innovative solutions that drive the Digital Transformation journey of data driven businesses across industries like Government, Manufacturing, IT & ITES, BFSI, Hospitality, E-Commerce, etc.

Augmented Transformations has developed a range of solutions using emerging technologies including IoT, AI, ML, RPA, Big Data, Computer Vision and Data Science. Aimed at maximising value by minimising costs, Augmented Transformations maintains a persistent relationship with all its customers across India.

