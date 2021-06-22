Left Menu

NCLT clears Jalan Kalrock Consortium's resolution plan for Jet Airways

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 13:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday approved Jalan Kalrock Consortium's resolution plan for the bankrupt-Jet Airways.

Jet Airways, which suspended operations in April 2019, has been undergoing a resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) for two years.

In October 2020, the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the grounded airline had approved the resolution plan submitted by a consortium of UK's Kalrock Capital and UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan.

In June 2019, NCLT admitted the insolvency petition against Jet Airways filed by the lenders' consortium led by the State Bank of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

