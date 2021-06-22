Left Menu

Decision to cancel Amarnath Yatra not pleasant but appropriate: Mahant Deependra Giri

Though the decision is not pleasant, it is appropriate in view of the Covid pandemic and for the safety of the pilgrims and the staff involved in the yatra, Giri said in a statement.The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board decided to cancel this years pilgrimage on Monday in view of the pandemic.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-06-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 14:15 IST
Decision to cancel Amarnath Yatra not pleasant but appropriate: Mahant Deependra Giri
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Mahant Deependra Giri, the custodian of the Charri Mubarak of Amarnath, the holy mace of Lord Shiva, on Tuesday said the decision to cancel the annual pilgrimage for the second consecutive year was ''not pleasant'' but an appropriate one, keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic and the safety of the pilgrims and the staff involved.

''The annual Amarnath pilgrimage has been cancelled this year like last year. Though the decision is not pleasant, it is appropriate in view of the (Covid) pandemic and for the safety of the pilgrims and the staff involved in the yatra,'' Giri said in a statement.

The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board decided to cancel this year's pilgrimage on Monday in view of the pandemic. The board said the ritualistic aspects of the yatra will be conducted and the proceedings streamed live on certain platforms.

Giri hoped that the countrymen would be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before the next year's yatra and the pilgrimage would also resume.

''I hope by this time next year, the citizens of our country will be fully vaccinated and we can have the usual and normal pilgrimage,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
3
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global
4
London's FTSE 100 hits one-month low; Morrisons surges 31%

London's FTSE 100 hits one-month low; Morrisons surges 31%

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021