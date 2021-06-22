BMW drives in three new cars under MINI brand in India

German luxury carmaker BMW on Tuesday said it has launched three new cars under its MINI brand in India.

The all-new MINI 3-Door Hatch is priced at Rs 38 lakh, the all-new MINI Convertible at Rs 44 lakh and the all-new MINI John Cooper Works Hatch at Rs 45.5 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

This new MINI range will be available in petrol engines as completely built-up units (CBUs).

''This significantly strengthens the exceptional position of MINI within the premium small car segment in India,'' BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.

The MINI 3-Door Hatch and MINI Convertible come with a 2-litre petrol engine. The MINI 3-Door Hatch can sprint from 0 to 100 km/hr in 6.7 seconds while the MINI Convertible takes 7.1 seconds for 0 to 100 km/hr.

MINI John Cooper Works Hatch on the other hand can hit 100 km/hr in 6.1seconds.

In March this year, BMW launched the new MINI Countryman in the country.

