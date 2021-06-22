Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 14:39 IST
BMW drives in three new cars under MINI brand in India
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

German luxury carmaker BMW on Tuesday said it has launched three new cars under its MINI brand in India.

The all-new MINI 3-Door Hatch is priced at Rs 38 lakh, the all-new MINI Convertible at Rs 44 lakh and the all-new MINI John Cooper Works Hatch at Rs 45.5 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

This new MINI range will be available in petrol engines as completely built-up units (CBUs).

''This significantly strengthens the exceptional position of MINI within the premium small car segment in India,'' BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.

The MINI 3-Door Hatch and MINI Convertible come with a 2-litre petrol engine. The MINI 3-Door Hatch can sprint from 0 to 100 km/hr in 6.7 seconds while the MINI Convertible takes 7.1 seconds for 0 to 100 km/hr.

MINI John Cooper Works Hatch on the other hand can hit 100 km/hr in 6.1seconds.

In March this year, BMW launched the new MINI Countryman in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

