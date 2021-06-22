Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Future-ready Trident is here - a robust transformation in the age of the new normal Chandigarh, India (NewsVoir) As we enter a brave new world post pandemic, we see organizations and institutions, re-engineering themselves to cope with the dynamism of the new normal. In this respect, the Ludhiana-based conglomerate Trident seems to have cracked the code of becoming a future-ready organization. Keeping up with the changing times, global textiles giant Trident Limited launched its all-new corporate website. The company has laid the ground work to build data rich technology platforms which are lucid, fast, nimble and frictionless. Developing virtual tours of the premises processes and meeting employees and customers through digital mode, Trident is strengthening its connections across the world. Trident has also introduced some ground-breaking initiatives, which include a strengthened brand identity based on creating value and offering purpose, an agile organizational structure to enable faster decision making and accelerated operations at ground level. During the launch, Mr. Rajneesh Bhatia, CEO - India & Global E-Commerce, said, “The only constant in life is change and we grow by adapting to them. Same way, this pandemic brought so many changes in all the spheres of our daily lives. However, digital world came to the rescue and brought solutions. We at Trident also started thinking about our makeover and it seemed imperative to invest in a new website in the present era.” “There were many reasons behind the new look adopted by us. Firstly, our business partners and everyone wanted to learn more about Trident. Secondly, we wanted to tell our narrative and what better way than a website to tell our stories. The website will also act as a catalyst to have constructive and meaningful conversations with everyone, including our business partners, members, customers, with fresh talent and the world at large. Lastly, to expand the working hours, as the website will be available 24x7. We could not think of a better single medium that would cover all these aspects,” he added. All information about the company is structured in such a way that it reaches the user in an efficient manner. The website is interactive and can be navigated in different ways. One can easily search for something particular on the website which restructures itself according to the user navigating it: employee, a member, investor or someone looking for business. All the products of Trident are listed on the website and the user can conveniently reach out to the company by accessing the contact information. Another feature of the website is that a user can directly reach out to Mr. Rajinder Gupta, Chairman of Trident Group, which makes engagement easier and upfront. About Trident Limited Trident Limited is the flagship Company of Trident Group, a USD 1 billion Indian business conglomerate and a global player. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is a vertically integrated textiles (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen) and Paper (Wheat Straw based) manufacturer and is one of the largest players in the Home Textiles space in India. The Company operates in major business segments like Textiles and Paper, besides Chemicals and Energy, with its manufacturing facilities located in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. For more information, please visit www.tridentindia.com. Image 1: Future-ready Trident is here Image 2: Trident Limited all-new corporate website PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)