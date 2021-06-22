Graphy Launches Rs. 100 Cr Graphy Creator Grant

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India • Graphy deploys ₹100 crore to be provided as grants to creators on Graphy over the next 2 years • Program designed to aid creators in establishing their online school and learning community ​ Graphy, an Unacademy group company, today unveiled the Graphy Creator Grant worth ₹100 crore ($14 million) to help Graphy users launch their online school. Creators, influencers, subject matter experts, teachers, and instructors from any industry, who aspire to create an online school & learning community can benefit from the program.

The purpose of the grant is to provide creators with the initial capital required to start their online school and develop a learner community while ensuring a reliable revenue stream as they develop their content. To apply for the grant, applicants may visit the Graphy homepage, and fill the online application form by clicking on the ‘Creator Grant’ tab.

On the basis of the application, the applicant will be informed about the grant they are eligible for, and they will receive 50% of the funds post-approval. The remaining 50% will be disbursed after the launch of the course. In addition to the grant, chosen applicants will also be assigned a relationship manager, who will help them build their online school & learning community while suggesting proven promotion strategies to help them grow the business.

Speaking about the grant, Sumit Jain, Co-Founder, and CEO, Graphy said, “At Graphy, we continually ask ourselves - what can we do to help the brilliant creators out there? How can we truly help them flourish? Over the years, the creators' economy has witnessed a surge but very few are able to pursue their passion for creating content due to limited opportunities to monetize. Creators are the lifeblood of the digital world and working with inadequate resources can be a tiring process. Our vision to facilitate and enable creators to achieve financial freedom led to the conception of the Graphy Creator Grant.” About Graphy Graphy, an Unacademy group company, was created as a platform for educational content creators to grow their audience, monetize their skills, and host live cohort-based courses. The platform helps creators launch their own online school in under 60 seconds. Graphy has over 200+ active creators including the likes of Vishwanathan Anand, Abhi & Niyu, and ViditGujrathi. Graphy is led by co-founders – Sushil Kumar, Sumit Jain, and Shobhit Bakliwal.

