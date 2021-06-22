Aditya Birla Group launches platform for enhanced safety and productivity

Aditya Birla Group on Tuesday launched a customisable artificial intelligence and machine learning based business solution that enhances operational efficiency across industries. Video enabled decisions and alerts (VEDA) was developed in technology association with Augmented Transformations, an Orbit Techsol company, which aims to transform CCTV cameras from a passive recording device to a strong indicator of various business activities.

VEDA is a smart and responsive platform that provides real-time, actionable insights and alerts by continuously analysing live video feeds from cameras. This in turn has helped in transforming the way businesses think about safety, customer behaviour or manufacturing quality. It has use cases in varied fields like customer understanding, process efficiency, adherence to safety norms and visual quality inspection. VEDA's accuracy, configurability and scalability allows for rapid deployment across organisations.

Deep Thomas, Group Chief Data and Analytics Officer at Aditya Birla Group, said VEDA is the first of the many AI powered digital platforms being developed, implemented and scaled in Aditya Birla Group. "This is transforming the way we work and interact with our customers. We are excited that our partnership with Augmented Transformations and Orbit Techsol will now bring these novel solutions and applications to the industry," he said.

The solution has been deployed across 16-plus Group facilities spanning multiple businesses like Hindalco, UltraTech, Pulp and Fiber and other companies. (ANI)

