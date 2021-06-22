Left Menu

Aditya Birla Group launches platform for enhanced safety and productivity

Aditya Birla Group on Tuesday launched a customisable artificial intelligence and machine learning based business solution that enhances operational efficiency across industries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 15:29 IST
Aditya Birla Group launches platform for enhanced safety and productivity
The smart platform provides real-time, actionable insights and alerts by analysing live video feeds from cameras. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aditya Birla Group on Tuesday launched a customisable artificial intelligence and machine learning based business solution that enhances operational efficiency across industries. Video enabled decisions and alerts (VEDA) was developed in technology association with Augmented Transformations, an Orbit Techsol company, which aims to transform CCTV cameras from a passive recording device to a strong indicator of various business activities.

VEDA is a smart and responsive platform that provides real-time, actionable insights and alerts by continuously analysing live video feeds from cameras. This in turn has helped in transforming the way businesses think about safety, customer behaviour or manufacturing quality. It has use cases in varied fields like customer understanding, process efficiency, adherence to safety norms and visual quality inspection. VEDA's accuracy, configurability and scalability allows for rapid deployment across organisations.

Deep Thomas, Group Chief Data and Analytics Officer at Aditya Birla Group, said VEDA is the first of the many AI powered digital platforms being developed, implemented and scaled in Aditya Birla Group. "This is transforming the way we work and interact with our customers. We are excited that our partnership with Augmented Transformations and Orbit Techsol will now bring these novel solutions and applications to the industry," he said.

The solution has been deployed across 16-plus Group facilities spanning multiple businesses like Hindalco, UltraTech, Pulp and Fiber and other companies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
3
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global
4
London's FTSE 100 hits one-month low; Morrisons surges 31%

London's FTSE 100 hits one-month low; Morrisons surges 31%

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021