Gold gains marginally to Rs 46,213; silver declines to Rs 66,389

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 15:54 IST
Gold gains marginally to Rs 46,213; silver declines to Rs 66,389
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold in the national capital on Tuesday gained Rs 45 to Rs 46,213 per 10 gram, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,168 per 10 gram.

Silver declined marginally by Rs 86 to Rs 66,389 per kilogram from Rs 66,475 per kilogram in the previous trade.

''Spot gold prices for 24 carats in Delhi were up by Rs 45 reflecting an overnight recovery in COMEX gold prices and rupee depreciation,'' according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee slumped 10 paise to 74.20 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at USD 1,778 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.84 per ounce.

''Gold prices traded marginally down with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at USD 1,778 per ounce on Tuesday,'' he added.

